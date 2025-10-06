Taylor Swift’s latest song includes touching nod to band New Power Generation 

Taylor Swift has continued to win the hearts of her fans with her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.
The mega popstar – who dropped her twelfth studio album on October 3 – did not skip popular rock band, The New Power Generation, in paying heartfelt tribute with her latest drop.
On Monday, October 6, Swift took to her Instagram account to release a glimpse into her new song, The Fate of Ophelia’s music video.
The superhit rendition – which is assumed to be a direct homage to her fiancé, Travis Kelce – was officially launched on her YouTube channel on Sunday, October 5.
According to media reports, the music video for The Fate of Ophelia premiered as part of the official release party of a Showgirl, which was screened in cinemas worldwide for three days as part of the album's promotional rollout.
However, shortly after the release party, Swift paid a homage to the iconic boy band, as the lyrics, "Pledge allegiance to your your your viiiiiiiibes," was an original song delivered by the New Power Generation and Prince back in 1991.
Meanwhile, many Swifties believed that the song is a sweet reference to Travis Kelce, with whom the popstar got engaged in August this year, with an adorable statement, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."
As of now, the rock band, The New Power Generation, has not reacted to Taylor Swift's sweet nod.