Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s latest song includes touching nod to band New Power Generation

'The Life of a Showgirl' was released by the popstar earlier in October

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Taylor Swift’s latest song includes touching nod to band New Power Generation 

Taylor Swift has continued to win the hearts of her fans with her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The mega popstar – who dropped her twelfth studio album on October 3 – did not skip popular rock band, The New Power Generation, in paying heartfelt tribute with her latest drop.  

On Monday, October 6, Swift took to her Instagram account to release a glimpse into her new song, The Fate of Ophelia’s music video.

The superhit rendition – which is assumed to be a direct homage to her fiancé, Travis Kelce – was officially launched on her YouTube channel on Sunday, October 5.

According to media reports, the music video for The Fate of Ophelia premiered as part of the official release party of a Showgirl, which was screened in cinemas worldwide for three days as part of the album's promotional rollout.

However, shortly after the release party, Swift paid a homage to the iconic boy band, as the lyrics, "Pledge allegiance to your your your viiiiiiiibes," was an original song delivered by the New Power Generation and Prince back in 1991.

Meanwhile, many Swifties believed that the song is a sweet reference to Travis Kelce, with whom the popstar got engaged in August this year, with an adorable statement, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

As of now, the rock band, The New Power Generation, has not reacted to Taylor Swift's sweet nod.

You Might Like:

Taylor Swift shuts retirement speculations amid Travis Kelce marriage buzz

Taylor Swift shuts retirement speculations amid Travis Kelce marriage buzz
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement in August this year

Rush announces 2026 reunion tour with new drummer after Neil Peart's passing

Rush announces 2026 reunion tour with new drummer after Neil Peart's passing
Neil Peart, the drummer for the Canadian rock band Rush, passed away in January 2020

'Die My Love' trailer: Jennifer Lawrence battles psychosis amid Robert Pattinson romance

'Die My Love' trailer: Jennifer Lawrence battles psychosis amid Robert Pattinson romance
Produced by Martin Scorsese, 'Die My Love' shows Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson in intense romance

Johnny Depp shocks fans with unexpected Jack Sparrow snub in new video

Johnny Depp shocks fans with unexpected Jack Sparrow snub in new video
Johnny Depp response to Jack Sparrow question leaves fans surprised

Taylor Swift reflects on past fears about songwriting while being 'truly' in love

Taylor Swift reflects on past fears about songwriting while being 'truly' in love
The 'Mastermind' crooner announced her engagement with the NFL star Tarvis Kelce over a month ago

Billy Ray Cyrus responds to Miley's touching revelation about 'Secrets'

Billy Ray Cyrus responds to Miley's touching revelation about 'Secrets'
Miley Cyrus released her superhit rendition, Secrets, in September on his dad, Billy Ray Cyrus' birthday

Late singer Tina Turner's adopted son Ike Turner Jr. breathes his last at 67

Late singer Tina Turner's adopted son Ike Turner Jr. breathes his last at 67
Tina Turner adopted Ike Turner Jr. with her ex-husband, Ike Turner, and his former wife, Lorraine Taylor

Amy Schumer sparks buzz with jaw-dropping weight loss: Photos inside

Amy Schumer sparks buzz with jaw-dropping weight loss: Photos inside
The ‘I Feel Pretty’ actress shows off her dramatic weight loss transformation in new photos

Taylor Swift sets record straight on alleged Charli XCX diss track

Taylor Swift sets record straight on alleged Charli XCX diss track
Taylor Swift sets record straight on alleged Charli XCX diss track, 'Actually Romantic'

Sydney Sweeney spills on secret practice to bring her characters to life

Sydney Sweeney spills on secret practice to bring her characters to life
Sydney Sweeney makes big revelation about her acting practices at the 2025 Hamptons International Film Festival

Are Zayn Malik, Jisoo working on duet? Here’s why BLANKPINK fans think so

Are Zayn Malik, Jisoo working on duet? Here’s why BLANKPINK fans think so
Zayn Malik and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo spark collaboration rumors, BLINKS go wild

Taylor Swift pays homage to Travis Kelce romance in THESE ‘Life of a Showgirl’ songs

Taylor Swift pays homage to Travis Kelce romance in THESE ‘Life of a Showgirl’ songs
Here’s a list of all the songs about Travis Kelce in Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl’ album