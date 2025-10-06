Home / Entertainment

Late singer Tina Turner's adopted son Ike Turner Jr. breathes his last at 67

Tina Turner adopted Ike Turner Jr. with her ex-husband, Ike Turner, and his former wife, Lorraine Taylor

  • By Fatima Hassan
The legendary and deceased singer, Tine Turner's son, Ike Turner Jr., has tragically passed away at the age of 67. 

According to TMZ, the late musician's niece, Jacqueline Bullock, confirmed the demise of her uncle on Saturday at a Los Angeles hospital.

In her statement, she additionally noted that Ike had died due to Kidney failure and had been suffering from chronic kidney disease.

Jacqueline also revealed that in addition to kidney disease, the deceased soul was battling with heart issues for years and suffered a stroke last month.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my cousin, Ike Turner Jr. ‘Junior’ was more than a cousin to me, but rather a brother, as we grew up in the same famed household together," her statement read.

She continued, "As the son of Tina and Ike Turner, from an early age, his talents were evident as there wasn’t an instrument he did not want to play. While he favoured the drums early on, my aunt and his mother, Tina Turner, insisted that he break down his drum kit after each practice. This led him to favour the keys." 

For the unversed, Ike Turner was born in 1958 to Ike Turner and his ex-wife, Lorraine Taylor, and was later adopted by the renowned singer and their late step-mother, Tina Turner, along with his brother, Michael.  

