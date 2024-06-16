Lupita Nyongo reveals she is 'dying' to do comedy

Lupita Nyongo, who took home many accolades during the tenure of her career, has made a request to the Hollywood casting directors.
On Friday, June 14, Paramount Pictures and Hollywood Confidential hosted an event in celebration of the Oscar-winner for her years of work in the film and TV industries.
"Please tell everybody I'm looking for the rom-com," Lupita held on to the mic at the event to announce.
She continued, "I am here. I'm taking calls. Listen, if I need to audition, I'll do it. I'm dying to do a comedy. Dying to do a comedy."
Lupita added, "I'm trying to tell these executives that I'm funny and that I can be lighthearted and light-footed.”
"But I do have more dramatic roles in the can than light ones, so someone's just got to take a chance with me. So consider this my open application,” she further elaborated.
To note, Lupita’s film and TV resume is seemingly pretty expansive. She previously starred in a spy and romantic thriller titled Black Panther and numerous horror movies like Jordan Peele's thriller Us
Continuing her horror streak, Lupita Nyongo is currently a part of the Quiet Place prequel A Quiet Place: Day One