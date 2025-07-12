Penn Badgley, Meghann Fahy look smitten while filming 'Deserve Each Other'

Penn Badgley and Meghann Fahy are turning up the heat in New York City with their reel-life romance!

On Friday, July 11, the You star and The Bold Type actress were spotted filming their upcoming romantic comedy flick, Deserve Each Other, during intense heat.

The pair were all smiles as they shared a laugh between takes, showcasing their close on-set bond.

During a break from shooting, Badgley and Fahy brought out their mini portable fan to kill New York's summer heat.

The 35-year-old actress rocked a chic white top with ruffled sleeves which she paired with a high-waist denim as she stepped into the role of Naomi Westfield for the upcoming film

Fahy complemented her chic casual look with cozy white trainers and minimal dainty jewellery, while tidying her blonde locks in an up-do.

Meanwhile, Badgley, who will be playing Nicholas “Nick” Rose in the rom-com, showed off his toned physique in a white tank and black denim paired with Vans shoes.

Photo: GC Images
Photo: GC Images

“Described as a lovers-to-enemies-to-lovers rom-com, it follows Naomi and Nick, a couple who are about to get married and live happily ever after. Except for one thing: they've fallen completely out of love,” the synopsis of the film reads.

Directed by Marc Silverstein and Abby Kohn, Deserve Each Other is based on the same novel by Sarah Hogle. 

