Vanessa Hudgens announces second pregnancy with husband Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens is once again expanding her family with husband Cole Tucker!
The High School Musical actress took to her Instagram account on Saturday, July 12, to announce that she is pregnant with baby no 2.
She broke the joyous news with a carousal of adorable photos of them as the held hands, laughed, and pointed to her belly, looking completely smitten.
Vanessa could be seen proudly showcasing her growing baby bump in a chic open shirt and matching skirt.
“Round two!!!!” the couple, already parents to one child, wrote swetly in the caption of their joint post.
The post was met with heartfelt congratulations and warm wishes from her friends and fans alike.
“Congratulations, soooo happy for you,” one wrote in the comment section.
While another added, “omgg!! congrats!!”
“Can’t wait for round 2,” the third added.
The Bad Boys For Life actress and the American professional baseball shortstop announced their engagement in February 2023 after two years of dating and tied the knot in December during a romantic ceremony in Tulum, Mexico.
Just four months later, she surprised her fans by debuting her first baby bump at the 2024 Academy Awards.
In July last year, Vanessa Hudgens was spotted leaving a hospital in Santa Monica with their newborn with Cole Tucker following her with their bags and belongings.