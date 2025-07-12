Jennifer Lopez mesmerizes crowd at Spanish festival despite weather setback

Jennifer Lopez has mesmerized the Spanish crowd with an electrifying performance despite weather setback.
On Friday, July 11, the All I Have singer performed her heart out at the Marenostrum Fuengirola festival in Malaga, Spain.
Despite being forced to delay her gig by an hour due to strong winds, the ex-wife of Ben Affleck proved that nothing can stop her.
Besides enchanting fans with her iconic songs, Lopez also served up a sizzling look during the show.
The On The Floor hitmaker dazzled in a silver sequinned leotard which she paired with a matching knee-high boot and a newsboy hat.
Lopez completed her sizzling dress with a gold tasselled jacket, which she played around with during the show.
The mother-of-two also showcased her dancing skills as she put on a sultry choreography alongside her dancing crew.
Lopez electrifying show comes just days after she make heartbreaking confession about suffering from sleeping disorder while writing her new song that appears to be about her ex-husband, Affleck.
“This is a song that is a new song that I want to sing for the first time tonight that came to me when I was up all night one night. Shall we sing this one for the people?,” she told the crowd on Tuesday.
For those unknown, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on their second wedding anniversary in August 2024.