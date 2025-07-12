Zara McDermott sings along at boyfriend Louis Tomlinson’s Zurich show

  • By Ume Umema
  • |


Zara McDermott is grooving to boyfriend Louis Tomlinson’s hit tracks during his recent concert.

On Friday, July 11, the Love Island alum was spotted publicly showing support to the former One Direction member during his show in Zurich.

In the video, shared on TikTok by a fan, Zara could be seen singing and dancing along to one of Louis’ hit songs, The Greatest, from a private box.

The reality star radiated happiness as she rocked a simple white crop top to join in with the crowd’s excitement.

Zara and Louis’ sweet moment comes just weeks after they were spotted in the crowd at Worthy Farm during Sketpa's set at Glastonbury.

“Louis was loving The Prodigy. He dragged her along to the Other Stage and had a ball dancing to their hits,” a source told The Mirror at the time.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in March when a fellow diner at The Suffolk in Aldeburgh took snaps of the couple enjoying a romantic date, shortly after Zara's split from her long-term boyfriend, Sam Thompson.

In April, they made their flame Instagram official with a sweet photo from their brunch date in Malibu, California,

Since then, Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson have not shied away to show their love to eacother publicly as they have spotted enjoying PDA-filled appearances in Costa Rica and Los Angeles.

