Justin Bieber publicly reacts to wife Hailey Bieber’s viral racy photoshoot

Justin Bieber has reacted to his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber’s recent racy bikini photoshoot in Mallorca for her billion dollar brand Rhode.
Taking to his Instagram Stories on Friday, July 11, the Baby hitmaker showed his real feelings toward the Rhode founder’s sizzling snap.
Justin reposted photos of the supermodel promoting her skincare brand, in which she could be seen posing while sunbathing in a Pucci skimpy yellow and white patterned string bikini by the sea on the Spanish island.
“F—kkkkkkkkkkkk,” he excitedly wrote in block letters over the image.
The original post, shared on Rhode’s official Instagram, Hailey could be seen promoting her new summer-themed Rhode products as she posed on a jet ski and a boat amidst a scenic backdrop.
Hours earlier to Justin’s comment, Hailey also publicly showed her support him by re-posting a photo of the singer’s massive billboard in NYC's Times Square, promoting his new seventh studio album, Swag.
“'Is it finally clocking to you f***ing losers?” she wrote along the post.
The 21-track album features guest spot from Gunna, Sexxy Red, Cash Cobain, Lil B, Eddie Benjamin and more
Justin Bieber’s new alum, Swag, marks his first in four years as he previously released his sixth studio album, Justin, in 2021.