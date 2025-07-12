Tom Holland reveals best film set experience ahead of ‘The Odyssey’ release

Tom Holland has revealed his best “on film set” experience ahead of The Odyssey release.

According to The Wrap, the Spider-Man: Homecoming star talked about his upcoming movie The Odyssey as he shared the details of his “exciting” journey on the set.

Uncharted actor told GQ Sports, “It was amazing. The job of a lifetime, without a doubt. The best experience I’ve had on the film set. Incredible. It was exciting. It was different. And I think the movie is going to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen.”

Holland, who starred as Telemachus in the film, praised the director, Christopher Nolan, and his wife, Emma Thomas, who is also the producer of the project, saying that it was “absolutely fantastic” to work with them.

“I’ve never seen someone that can work the way that they do, and there is a reason why they’re the best in the business for sure. To get a front-row seat to that and to be a part of the process,” he added.

Spider-Man: No Way Home star called Nolan a master of the craft and said learning from him was the “best experience I’ve ever had.”

The Odyssey featuring the star-studded cast including Tom Holland, Zendaya, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and Jon Bernthal, is all set to release in the theatres on July 16, 2026.

