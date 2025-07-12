Denise Richards faces divorce shock as Aaron Phypers seeks spousal support  

Denise Richards has reportedly been 'devastated' after her now estranged husband filed for divorce after six years of marriage.
The 52-year-old popular actor has submitted a plea for separation from her wife and also demanded spousal support despite having been supported by her during their years of togetherness.
According to The National Enquirer, Phypers has filed the divorce documents in the court on July 4, citing irreconcilable differences.
An insider close to Richards told the outlet that her now estranged husband’s move has completely shattered her soul due to which she feels betrayed and heartbroken.
The tipster added that the actress was not expecting her longtime partner to take the crucial step to end their marriage.
As per the multiple tabloids, the 52-year-old American actor sought spousal support to maintain their previous standards of living, which reportedly cost over $105,000 per month.
However, their expenses reportedly include $20,000 on clothes, $10,000 on groceries, $18,000 in rent, and another $15,000 for dining out.
Aaron Phypers' faces fraud lawsuit:
For those unaware, Aaron Phypers filed the divorce from Denise Richards during his ongoing fraud lawsuit related to his work at a controversial wellness centre in Malibu.
The Dirty Hands actor has been facing legal accusations since 2019.
Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards tied the knot in September 2018 before briefly dating each other for a year.