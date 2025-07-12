Courteney Cox sparks reaction with 'useless' makeup free selfies: Watch


Courteney Cox garnered appreciation for embracing her real self!

The Friends actress turned to her Instagram account on Friday, July 11, to share a video featuring a slew of selfies.

In the delightful video, the 61-year-old showcased her no makeup look showing different skin conditions she went through.

"Oh so useless and can’t get this song out of my head," Courteney captioned her video which was set on Lovesick Lullaby song.

The video which has already garnered 137k hearts was flooded with heartfelt reactions from fans in the comment section.

One fan wrote, "In a world obsessed with filters and fake perfection, Monica just reminded us that being real is the real flex."

Another noted, "it kills me how good you look from any angle !!! you’re gorgeous in every possible way."

"We all love how "authentic" you are!!!, at least you don't look like you've had a bungee jump elastic tied to the back of your head and thrown off the Grand Canyon," one user penned.

