Jennifer Aniston celebrates BFF Courteney Cox's milestone birthday with sweet tribute

Jennifer Aniston proved her unwavering loyalty to her Friends co-star Courteney Cox by making her birthday special.
Cox turned 60 on June 15, 2024 and to honour her best friend, the star penned a heartwarming birthday wish for her on Instagram.
The post featured a carousel of photos of the pair throughout the years.
The first image happened to be a throwback of the pair with Cox’s 20-year-old daughter Coco.
Next was a snapshot of the two actresses on Friends and a screenshot of a video call.
Alongside the carousel, Aniston penned loving words as caption, "Celebrating this powerful, magical, mystical, interesting, interested, ferociously talented girl today!!! My sweet CC @courteneycoxofficial.”
“She’s funny like no other, STUNNING on the inside and out. Independent in the most gorgeous way, cares for everyone even if she doesn’t know you," her caption continued.
It further read, "Terrified of dogs even though I’ve never known her NOT to have at least two of them. Fiercely loyal to the end."
"She doesn’t care what other people think!! I can’t imagine a world without her. It’s one of my great honors to call her one of my best friends for life… Happy happy birthday CC. I love you!,” Aniston concluded her heartfelt tribute.
For the unversed, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are best friends forever. The duo’s decade-long friendship began on the iconic sitcom and stays strong till date.