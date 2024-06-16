Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night

Saba Qamar arrived in style at the star- studded premiere of Umro Ayyar in Lahore
In a viral video, the Digest Writer star exuded grace on the red carpet as she had a few words to say about the upcoming film
" I have seen the trailer and I loved it. Its promising, " the Ghabrana Nahi Hai star revealed.
She further went on, " The actors are all very good. Everyone has put in effort. Whether it's a film or a drama everyone works hard."
She concluded, "I haven't seen the film as yet. I will only be able to give reviews after watching the movie but I am pretty sure that the film will be truly interesting."
Qamar looked ravishing in a black outfit with her soft curls and bold maroon lips standing out.
Umro Ayyar- A New Beginning is an action, adventure fantasy which is slated for a cinematic release this Eid- ul Azha.
Lead actor Sanam Saeed together with her super-talented ensemble cast is looking forward to bringing the enchanting story of Umro Ayyar to life for audiences both in Pakistan and globally.