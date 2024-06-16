Entertainment

Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night

Saba Qamar graces the premiere night of the upcoming action film 'Umro Ayyar'

  • by Web Desk
  • June 16, 2024
 
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Saba Qamar graces the premiere night of the upcoming action film 'Umro Ayyar' 

Saba Qamar arrived in style at the star- studded premiere of Umro Ayyar in Lahore

In a viral video, the Digest Writer star exuded grace on the red carpet as she had a few words to say about the upcoming film


" I have seen the trailer and I loved it. Its promising, " the Ghabrana Nahi Hai star revealed.

She further went on, " The actors are all very good. Everyone has put in effort. Whether it's a film or a drama everyone works hard."

She concluded, "I haven't seen the film as yet. I will only be able to give reviews after watching the movie but I am pretty sure that the film will be truly interesting."

Qamar looked ravishing in a black outfit with her soft curls and bold maroon lips standing out.

Umro Ayyar- A New Beginning is an action, adventure fantasy which is slated for a cinematic release this Eid- ul Azha.

Lead actor Sanam Saeed together with her super-talented ensemble cast is looking forward to bringing the enchanting story of Umro Ayyar to life for audiences both in Pakistan and globally. 

Aussie spinner ends 10-year wait for wicket in first over of T20 World Cup

Aussie spinner ends 10-year wait for wicket in first over of T20 World Cup
Fawad Khan shares sizzling updates regarding his ongoing, upcoming projects

Fawad Khan shares sizzling updates regarding his ongoing, upcoming projects

Bridgerton costars Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey to reprise their roles in season 4

Bridgerton costars Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey to reprise their roles in season 4

Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night

Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night

Entertainment News

Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Gordon Ramsay shows terrible injuries from recent bike accident: ‘I'm in pain’
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Jennifer Aniston celebrates BFF Courteney Cox's milestone birthday with sweet tribute
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Lupita Nyongo reveals she is 'dying' to do comedy
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Joe Alwyn gets candid about Taylor Swift split
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Taylor Swift impresses Travis Kelce despite being apart
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi walk streets of Manhattan post May wedding
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Celine Dion appeared 'wobbly' while presenting Taylor Swift Album of the Year Grammy
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
John Legend reveals his father is his biggest 'Role model'
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Saba Qamar has a 'blast' at grand opening of The Carnival City
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Jennifer Lopez plans to resume ‘This is Me’ tour after Ben Affleck divorce
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Priyanka Chopra watches as sun sets in Australia: Photos
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Sean Paul steps out of 'comfort zone' for 'Bad Boys' track with Will Smith