Gordon Ramsay shows terrible injuries from recent bike accident: ‘I'm in pain’

Gordon Ramsay has shared the details of a recent horrific bicycle accident in Connecticut which left him badly bruised.
The Kitchen Nightmares star took to Instagram to share the chilling details of his accident and emphasize the crucial importance of wearing a helmet while riding a bike.
"It really shook me. Honestly, I'm lucky to be here,” he shared.
Ramsay further urged, “But, honestly, you've got to wear a helmet. I don't care how short the journey is. I don't care the fact that these helmets cost money. But they're crucial. Even with the kids, a short journey, you've gotta wear a helmet."
The celebrity chef also revealed his horrific bruising on the left side of his body, stating, "Now, I'm lucky to be standing here. I'm in pain. It's been a brutal week. And I'm sort of getting through it."
Ramsay again emphasized, “But, I cannot tell you the importance of wearing a helmet."
Alongside his video, Ramsay penned, “with #FathersDay tomorrow I have very important message for all the dads out there…WEAR A HELMET !”
“Have a great Father’s Day and be safe Gx,” he concluded.
To note, Gordon Ramsay shares six children with wife Cayetana ‘Tana’ Ramsay.