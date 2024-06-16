Entertainment

Bridgerton costars Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey to reprise their roles in season 4

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey play Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma in the Bridgerton

  • by Web Desk
  • June 16, 2024
Bridgerton costars Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey to reprise their roles in season 4
Bridgerton costars Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey to reprise their roles in season 4 

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey, who play Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma in the Bridgerton, expressed their desire to return for the fourth season of the Netflix hit series.

During a press meeting at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival on Saturday, June 15, Ashley discussed about her and Bailey’s potential return in Bridgerton season 4.

She expressed, “I really hope so.”

“Both Johnny and I, we adore our characters, Kate and Anthony, so much and their relationship and what they mean for the show,” Ashley added.

The Sex Education star further ensured fans that they will try their best to return, stating, "I think we'll do all we can with our schedules to make it work so that we can, hopefully.

The duo played the lead role in second season of the Bridgerton and reprised their role in season 3, where their characters panned to travel from their London residence to Kate’s hometown in India to welcome their first child.

Following the format of the Julia Quinn novels on which the series is based, each Bridgerton season focuses on a different member of the Bridgerton family and their journey to love.

Although Netflix has yet to announce the lead for season 4, fans are eagerly awaiting the next installment of the beloved drama.

Moreover, Bridgerton season 3, which revolves around Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, released its part 2 on Netflix on June 13, 2024.

Aussie spinner ends 10-year wait for wicket in first over of T20 World Cup

Aussie spinner ends 10-year wait for wicket in first over of T20 World Cup
Fawad Khan shares sizzling updates regarding his ongoing, upcoming projects

Fawad Khan shares sizzling updates regarding his ongoing, upcoming projects

Bridgerton costars Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey to reprise their roles in season 4

Bridgerton costars Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey to reprise their roles in season 4

Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night

Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night

Entertainment News

Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Gordon Ramsay shows terrible injuries from recent bike accident: ‘I'm in pain’
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Jennifer Aniston celebrates BFF Courteney Cox's milestone birthday with sweet tribute
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Lupita Nyongo reveals she is 'dying' to do comedy
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Joe Alwyn gets candid about Taylor Swift split
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Taylor Swift impresses Travis Kelce despite being apart
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi walk streets of Manhattan post May wedding
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Celine Dion appeared 'wobbly' while presenting Taylor Swift Album of the Year Grammy
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
John Legend reveals his father is his biggest 'Role model'
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Saba Qamar has a 'blast' at grand opening of The Carnival City
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Jennifer Lopez plans to resume ‘This is Me’ tour after Ben Affleck divorce
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Priyanka Chopra watches as sun sets in Australia: Photos