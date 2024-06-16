Bridgerton costars Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey to reprise their roles in season 4 

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey, who play Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma in the Bridgerton, expressed their desire to return for the fourth season of the Netflix hit series.
During a press meeting at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival on Saturday, June 15, Ashley discussed about her and Bailey’s potential return in Bridgerton season 4.
She expressed, “I really hope so.”
“Both Johnny and I, we adore our characters, Kate and Anthony, so much and their relationship and what they mean for the show,” Ashley added.
The Sex Education star further ensured fans that they will try their best to return, stating, "I think we'll do all we can with our schedules to make it work so that we can, hopefully.
The duo played the lead role in second season of the Bridgerton and reprised their role in season 3, where their characters panned to travel from their London residence to Kate’s hometown in India to welcome their first child.
Following the format of the Julia Quinn novels on which the series is based, each Bridgerton season focuses on a different member of the Bridgerton family and their journey to love.
Although Netflix has yet to announce the lead for season 4, fans are eagerly awaiting the next installment of the beloved drama.
Moreover, Bridgerton season 3, which revolves around Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, released its part 2 on Netflix on June 13, 2024.