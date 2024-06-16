Fawad Khan shares sizzling updates regarding his ongoing, upcoming projects

Fawad Khan was a guest at Umro Ayyar’s glitzy premiere held in Lahore!
The premiere of the action-adventure film Umro Ayyar-A New Beginning saw the who’s and who of the Lollywood industry and one such charming personality happened to be none other than Fawad.
While posing for selfies and enjoying the premiere evening, the Humsafar famed star addressed a few questions regarding his comeback to TV and film.
“I have worked a bit. My film Nilofer and Barzakh is almost on its completion stage so that will come out and a few OTT series too,” Khan said.
He added, “Shooting for my two other movies has also started so hopefully we will bring or work to the screens also.”
The Legends of Maula Jatt actor appeared all suited booted for the evening wearing his famous sunglasses.
He has surely mounted hopes for his ardent fans with the announcement of his cinematic and small screen return very soon.
While the actor actively keeps social media alive with his eye-popping appearances on red carpets and premiere nights, his potential comeback is awaiting.
Fawad Khan aka Ashar worked with superstar Mahira Khan in the blockbuster drama Humsafar while his role as Zaroon in Zindagi Gulzar Hai was also deeply loved.