Entertainment

Fawad Khan shares sizzling updates regarding his ongoing, upcoming projects

Fawad Khan has a couple of series and movies in the works

  • by Web Desk
  • June 16, 2024
Fawad Khan shares sizzling updates regarding his ongoing, upcoming projects
Fawad Khan has a couple of series and movies in the works 

Fawad Khan was a guest at Umro Ayyar’s glitzy premiere held in Lahore!

The premiere of the action-adventure film Umro Ayyar-A New Beginning saw the who’s and who of the Lollywood industry and one such charming personality happened to be none other than Fawad.

While posing for selfies and enjoying the premiere evening, the Humsafar famed star addressed a few questions regarding his comeback to TV and film.


“I have worked a bit. My film Nilofer and Barzakh is almost on its completion stage so that will come out and a few OTT series too,” Khan said.

He added, “Shooting for my two other movies has also started so hopefully we will bring or work to the screens also.”

The Legends of Maula Jatt actor appeared all suited booted for the evening wearing his famous sunglasses.

He has surely mounted hopes for his ardent fans with the announcement of his cinematic and small screen return very soon.

While the actor actively keeps social media alive with his eye-popping appearances on red carpets and premiere nights, his potential comeback is awaiting.

Fawad Khan aka Ashar worked with superstar Mahira Khan in the blockbuster drama Humsafar while his role as Zaroon in Zindagi Gulzar Hai was also deeply loved. 

Aussie spinner ends 10-year wait for wicket in first over of T20 World Cup

Aussie spinner ends 10-year wait for wicket in first over of T20 World Cup
Fawad Khan shares sizzling updates regarding his ongoing, upcoming projects

Fawad Khan shares sizzling updates regarding his ongoing, upcoming projects

Bridgerton costars Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey to reprise their roles in season 4

Bridgerton costars Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey to reprise their roles in season 4

Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night

Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night

Entertainment News

Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Bridgerton costars Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey to reprise their roles in season 4
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Gordon Ramsay shows terrible injuries from recent bike accident: ‘I'm in pain’
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Jennifer Aniston celebrates BFF Courteney Cox's milestone birthday with sweet tribute
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Lupita Nyongo reveals she is 'dying' to do comedy
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Joe Alwyn gets candid about Taylor Swift split
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Taylor Swift impresses Travis Kelce despite being apart
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi walk streets of Manhattan post May wedding
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Celine Dion appeared 'wobbly' while presenting Taylor Swift Album of the Year Grammy
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
John Legend reveals his father is his biggest 'Role model'
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Saba Qamar has a 'blast' at grand opening of The Carnival City
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Jennifer Lopez plans to resume ‘This is Me’ tour after Ben Affleck divorce