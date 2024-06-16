Entertainment

Vijay Sethupathi speaks highy of Shah Rukh Khan: 'He is a great storyteller'

Vijay Sethupathi and Shah Rukh Khan worked together on film 'Jawan'

  • by Web Desk
  • June 16, 2024
Vijay Sethupathi, who enjoyed screen space with Bollywood’s king Khan Shah Rukh Khan, heaped praise on him.

The dynamic duo shared the screen space in the 2024 Atlee Kumar’s Jawan, which left the audience smitten.

While the public loved to watch them both on the big screen, the celebrities also had a great time working together.

In a chat with Cinema Vikatan, Vijay quite impressed said, “I have been surprised to hear Mr Shah Rukh Khan's voice. He is a great storyteller. His mind is very versatile. I told him in an interview that he is more attractive as a person than a star.”

To note in an earlier interview with Hindustan Times the Vikram star continued to shower love on the Raees actor.

“I learn something from everyone. What I learned from Shah Rukh Khan is that his energy levels never go down. One day, during the shoot, he was unwell but you just can’t figure it out unless he tells you. That’s an amazing quality he has,” Vijay said.

Vijay added, “He also shared several things with me that eventually made me happy.”

As soon as the action-packed movie Jawan hit cinemas the duo received immense love and attention from cinema lovers across the country. 

