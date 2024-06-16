Trending

BTS transforms into minions for 'Despicable Me 4' surprise collaboration

Despicable Me 4 is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 3, 2024

  June 16, 2024


BTS has teamed up with the popular animated franchise Despicable Me for a unique collaboration, igniting excitement among fans.

On Thursday, June 14, Despicable Me 4 released a clip on X (formerly Twitter) featuring the Minion versions of RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, and V.

The minionized BTS members were seen dancing and grooving to their hit track Permission to Dance.

The unexpected collaboration has sent fans into a frenzy, with many taking to social media to express their excitement and disbelief.

One fan penned, “the crossover we didn’t know we needed”

While another joked, “I'm seated. the theater employees are scared and asking me to leave because it’s ‘not out yet’ but im simply too seated.”

“omg they minioned bts,” the third gushed.

The fourth expressed, “I hope its a new song or else this is just a promo tactic to promote their movie like barbie did with jimin witch is a little evil when we are hoping for something else.”

Meanwhile the fifth user chimed, “I’m gonna watch this movie a minion times.”

Moreover, Despicable Me 4 is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 3, 2024.

