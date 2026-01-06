Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol may team up again in 'Humraaz 2'

Trending
Animal and Dhurandhar, actors Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna are once again under the spotlight after capturing tremendous attention for phenomenal performance in the super hit films.

Both actors have once again sparked speculation about a possible sequel to their 2002 hit film Humraaz.

Fans of the original thriller are anticipating to know whether Humraaz 2 could reunite the popular duo on screen.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Humraaz producer Ratan Jain addressed the rumors. He said that a sequel is possible, but only if the producers find a strong and meaningful story that suits the current age of both actors.

While Jain appreciated both the actors, calling them a pleasure and an honour to work with the legendary stars. He added that Akshaye, who received immense popularity for his performance in Dhurandhar, deserves quality films and should be provided time to settle following his success.

However, the sequel of Humraaz remains unconfirmed, fans can look forward to the actors’ upcoming projects.

Akshaye Khanna will appear in Mahakali and Dhurandhar 2, which is slated to release on March 19. Bobby Deol, meanwhile, will appear in Alpha, alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

