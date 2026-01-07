Nick Jonas can't stop grooving to wife Priyanka Chopra's new trending track 

Nick Jonas is raising the bar high as he paid a sweet nod to his wife, Priyanka Chopra, in a new post.
On Tuesday, January 6th, the Jonas Brothers frontman turned to his Instagram account to share a reel of himself and his life partner from their recent vacation trip.
In the viral video clip, Nick is seen grooving to a new trending song of Priyanka, which was recorded on the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show alongside Sunil Grover.
The humorous lyrics of the track, which say, "Baby dance slowly, slowly," have garnered the attention of several netizens on social media.
"My brain every five seconds," the 33-year-old American singer-songwriter and actor scribbled on the footage.
While he stated in the caption, "Vacation eyes, Sound."
As the new video gained popularity on social media, several fans flocked to the comments section to express their joy over the unseen bonding between husband and wife.
One fan noted, "They are sooooo good."
"This is how my man should support me when I’m embarrassing enough," a second said.
While another commented, "My brain every 5 seconds: Hit me like a- side punch."
For those unaware, the addictive song was sung by Priyanka Chopra and Sunil Grover during a specific segment of the premiere episode of the current season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.