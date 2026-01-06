Kartik Aaryan’s rumored girlfriend Karina breaks silence on dating buzz

Karina Kubiliute has finally spoken up about the ongoing dating buzz with Kartik Aaryan.
The 35-year-old actor became the subject of online controversy on Tuesday, January 6, after Reddit users made allegations about his personal life.
The discussion began after the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star shared photos from his New Year vacation in Goa, showing him relaxing on a beach.
Eagle-eyed internet users noticed that the exact spot which was featured in the Chandu Champion actor’s snaps was also seen in a photo posted by a girl named Karina Kabiliute, a Greek girl currently studying in the UK.
Moreover, both sets of images were uploaded on the same day, leading fans to speculate that they may have been vacationing together.
However, the narrative took a sharp turn after Karina Kubiliute broke her silence on the dating buzz, dismissing the rumors.
In a screenshot posted by an internet user, Karina can be seen commenting under a post, noting, “I’m not his gffff!!! Lois bro stfu.”
Notably, Kartik Aaryan and Karina were reportedly following each other on Instagram when the vacation photos surfaced, but unfollowed soon after, which further fueled the rumors.
It is also worth mentioning that the Satyaprem Ki Katha star has restricted who can see his Instagram followers, raising speculation about whether the rumors are true.