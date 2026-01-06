Varun Dhawan breaks silence on backlash ahead of 'Border 2' release  

Varun Dhawan has spoken out about the ongoing criticism of his acting skills as the new film, Border 2, is set to be released.
The Baby John actor, who featured recently in the high-budget Bollywood movie, has reacted to the backlash.
On Tuesday, January 6th, Dhawan turned to his official X account to interact with his fans, where he gave the befitting response to one of the trolls.
The Bhediya star wrote, "Long time no chat. Let’s do a session today #varunsays at 1.30. Lunch ke time pe baat karte hain (Let's talk during lunch)."
During his online discussion, one fan talked about his last released film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, writing, "Bhai aren't u serious Abt ur comeback? Stop doing pathetic movies like SSKTK in the name of versatility."
To which the 38-year-old Indian actor said, "The film did work a little bit. You please continue going to the theatre. #border 2 might surprise u since ur taste is amazing," which left the fans in stitches.
For those unaware, Varun Dhawan starred in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor, which premiered on October 2nd, 2025.
He also appeared in Border 2, after which he sparked immense backlash on social media due to his poor acting skills.
The new adventure film will premiere on January 23rd, 2026.