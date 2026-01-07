Trending
  By Sidra Khan
Mawra Hocane shines in intricate traditional attire at her friend's wedding

It’s her best friend’s big day and Mawra Hocane is radiating happiness and glow!

On Tuesday night, January 6, the Jama Taqseem actress took to Instagram to post a carousel of gorgeous photos from her pal, Sarah’s, wedding, shining in a stunning traditional wear.

For the special ceremony, the 33-year-old Pakistani actress looked mesmerizing in a beautiful light blush-pink ensemble that included a long kameez, featuring intricate floral embroidery with subtle shimmer, and paired with flowing gharara-style bottoms and matching sheer dupatta, adding an ethereal touch.

The Jafaa starlet accessorized with traditional green jewelry, including a statement necklace, matching earrings, and a maang tikka, while her hair was styled simply and neatly to keep the focus on her dress and jewelry.

Alongside the carousel which featured her exuding charm in different poses at a lush venue, Mawra penned a heartfelt note for Sarah, reflecting on their loving bond.

“My Sarah… all of my childhood… all of my life… I love you… celebrating you has been my fav thing since forever,” she began.

The Sabaat actress continued, “We are all so lucky to have you in our lives… May this year be your best year yet and I know it will be because what a mad way to kick off the year… MashaAllah.”

She added, " Happy wedding to you.. happy birthday to you and happy happy everything to you InshaAllah Ameen. May Allah always always protect you @sarah.aizad my angel.”

On the work front, Mawra Hocane was last seen starring in the hit drama Jama Taqseem, which concluded last month in December 2025.

