Varun Dhawan reveals reason for keeping daughter Lara out of spotlight

Varun Dhawan has finally addressed what fans have long been curious about and explained why he keeps his daughter out of the spotlight.
Varun and his wife Natasha Dalal welcomed their first daughter on June 3, 2024 but they have chosen not to expose her to public attention.
Even after more than a year, they only show cropped or covered pictures of Lara, carefully avoiding showing her face.
Speaking to his followers in an Instagram Q&A, the Student of the Year actor revealed that he hasn't posted pictures of his daughter Lara online because it should be her own choice when and if she appears publicly.
"I would rather leave that decision to her. Social media should be her choice, not something I decide for her," he replied to a fan.
On the work front, Varun is gearing up to play an iconic soldier role in the much-anticipated sequel Border 2.
The long-awaited sequel aims to capture the spirit of the original 1997 hit film Border which starred Sunny Deol alongside Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff and Akshaye Khanna.
Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 features a stellar cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh.
The film is slated to hit the big-screen on January 23, 2026.