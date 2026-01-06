Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Trending

Bilal Maqsood reunites with Faisal Kapadia four years after Strings breakup

Former Strings members Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia reunite after four years

  • By Fatima Hassan
Bilal Maqsood reunites with Faisal Kapadia four years after Strings breakup
Bilal Maqsood reunites with Faisal Kapadia four years after Strings breakup 

Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia surprised fans with their emotional musical performance!  

The former bandmates reunited at Bilal's daughter's wedding reception in Karachi, nearly four years after announcing the heartbreaking split of their popular rock band in March 2021.

On Monday, January 4th, the Pakistani singer and songwriter hosted a lavish gathering in Karachi for his only daughter's wedding, where he invited his bandmate and Strings' former frontman to join him on stage.

The popular duo sang Sar Kiye, together alongside Mirage the band, after almost four years, which left the fans emotional.

"Last night at my daughter’s wedding reception, @miragetheband was playing Sar kiye. In the middle of the song, they called me up on stage," Bilal stated in the caption.

He continued, "I was a little hesitant, but I went and then I called @faisalkapadia to join me. After almost four years, we sang together again. It turned into a really emotional moment full of memories, love and gratitude." 

"Thank you, Faisal, for being there, for sharing this happiness with us, and for making the night unforgettable. Video: @oshoot," he concluded.

Faisal Kapadia also expressed his joy in the comments section after the memorable moment, saying, "It was too emotional, Yaar. It was so nice to be on stage with you after almost 4-5 years. God Bless you and Tina for this beautiful wedding, Mashallah, lots of prayers and Duaain for Zehra and Artur. Thank you for having us." 

For those unaware, Strings announced a split in March 2021 after 33 years, with members Faisal Kapadia and Bilal Maqsood announcing a mutual decision to conclude their journey, citing a desire to end on a high note and spend more time with family as they reached their 50s, rather than due to any conflict.  

Kartik Aaryan’s rumored girlfriend Karina breaks silence on dating buzz

Kartik Aaryan’s rumored girlfriend Karina breaks silence on dating buzz
Saba Qamar gets emotional with fans' love ahead of ‘Pamaal’ ‘Case No. 9’ finales

Saba Qamar gets emotional with fans' love ahead of ‘Pamaal’ ‘Case No. 9’ finales
Kangana Ranaut begins filming new patriotic movie ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’

Kangana Ranaut begins filming new patriotic movie ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’
Agastya Nanda breaks silence on keeping on Amitabh Bachchan’s legacy

Agastya Nanda breaks silence on keeping on Amitabh Bachchan’s legacy
Kartik Aaryan’s dating rumors with minor spark outrage: ‘have some shame’

Kartik Aaryan’s dating rumors with minor spark outrage: ‘have some shame’
Deepika Padukone's honest take on her dream roles, industry challenges

Deepika Padukone's honest take on her dream roles, industry challenges
Minal Khan welcomes adorable new addition to family: ‘little one is here’

Minal Khan welcomes adorable new addition to family: ‘little one is here’
Asim Azhar shares exciting message ahead of Karachi Eat performance

Asim Azhar shares exciting message ahead of Karachi Eat performance
Kiara Advani gives rare glimpse of baby girl Saraayah months after her birth

Kiara Advani gives rare glimpse of baby girl Saraayah months after her birth
'Humsafar' star Navin Waqar breaks silence on character's shocking death

'Humsafar' star Navin Waqar breaks silence on character's shocking death
Soha Ali Khan pays touching tribute to her late dad Mansoor Ali Pataudi

Soha Ali Khan pays touching tribute to her late dad Mansoor Ali Pataudi

Aly Khan voices concern for his role in popular series 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu'

Aly Khan voices concern for his role in popular series 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu'

Popular News

Kristen Stewart reignites 'Twilight' buzz with surprising comeback conditions

Kristen Stewart reignites 'Twilight' buzz with surprising comeback conditions
an hour ago
US slashes routine Rotavirus vaccine, reversing decades of progress

US slashes routine Rotavirus vaccine, reversing decades of progress
43 minutes ago
Liam Rosenior named Chelsea new head coach after Enzo Maresca exit

Liam Rosenior named Chelsea new head coach after Enzo Maresca exit
an hour ago