Bilal Maqsood reunites with Faisal Kapadia four years after Strings breakup 

Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia surprised fans with their emotional musical performance!
The former bandmates reunited at Bilal's daughter's wedding reception in Karachi, nearly four years after announcing the heartbreaking split of their popular rock band in March 2021.
On Monday, January 4th, the Pakistani singer and songwriter hosted a lavish gathering in Karachi for his only daughter's wedding, where he invited his bandmate and Strings' former frontman to join him on stage.
The popular duo sang Sar Kiye, together alongside Mirage the band, after almost four years, which left the fans emotional.
"Last night at my daughter’s wedding reception, @miragetheband was playing Sar kiye. In the middle of the song, they called me up on stage," Bilal stated in the caption.
He continued, "I was a little hesitant, but I went and then I called @faisalkapadia to join me. After almost four years, we sang together again. It turned into a really emotional moment full of memories, love and gratitude."
"Thank you, Faisal, for being there, for sharing this happiness with us, and for making the night unforgettable. Video: @oshoot," he concluded.
Faisal Kapadia also expressed his joy in the comments section after the memorable moment, saying, "It was too emotional, Yaar. It was so nice to be on stage with you after almost 4-5 years. God Bless you and Tina for this beautiful wedding, Mashallah, lots of prayers and Duaain for Zehra and Artur. Thank you for having us."
For those unaware, Strings announced a split in March 2021 after 33 years, with members Faisal Kapadia and Bilal Maqsood announcing a mutual decision to conclude their journey, citing a desire to end on a high note and spend more time with family as they reached their 50s, rather than due to any conflict.