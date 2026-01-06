Kangana Ranaut begins filming new patriotic movie ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’

Kangana Ranaut has returned to the acting scene amid her packed political schedule.
On Monday, January 5, the Queen actress re-shared Manikarnika Films Production’s post on her official Instagram Stories that showed her arriving on the set to kick off filming for her new patriotic movie, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.
The clip showcased the 39-year-old Indian actress understanding and discussing the scenes while going through the script as she worked closely with director Manoj Tapadi.
“Nice to be back on film set,” she captioned the story.
As of now, the makers of the upcoming movie have kept the details under the wraps.
However, when the project was announced back in 2024, it was shared that Ranaut will be “the central role in the film which will showcase the remarkable stories of ordinary people and their extraordinary achievements.”
Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming projects:
Kangana Ranaut – who is also a Member of Indian Parliament – currently has two projects in the pipeline, with one being of Hollywood.
In addition to Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, the actress has also signed a horror drama, titled Blessed Be the Evil, in which she is set to star alongside Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone.
The film will be directed by Anurag Rudra from a screenplay which he co-wrote with Gatha Tiwary.