King Charles cherishes bond with dad Philip on Father’s Day in unseen video

King Charles III looks back at the golden memories he created as a toddler with his dad!
Shortly after celebrating Trooping The Colour event at the Buckingham Palace on Saturday, the royal family on their Instagram account shared a never-before-seen black and white video, featuring the bond between Charles and his father, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburg.
In the video, Charles as a toddler was seen enjoying adorable moments with his dad.
It also offered a look into the monarch’s playful memories with sister Princess Anne.
The video, which was preserved in BFI National Archive was accompanied by a caption that read, “Wishing all Dads, and those who may be missing their parents today, a relaxing Father’s Day.”
Royal fans swamped the comments section with heartfelt wishes for his Majesty and other dads, who are celebrating Father’s Day around the world.
One user wished, “A beautiful video. Wishing his Majesty a happy father's day and sending hugs to those who are not able to be with their dad's today.”
Another penned, “Happy Father’s Day Your Majesty King Charles. May you continue to heal and be stronger everyday.”
To note, King Charles is currently battling with cancer, after being diagnosed in January, following his surgery to cure enlarge prostate.