Princess Stéphanie receives huge honour on National Day 2025

Princess Stéphanie has been awarded a prestigious honor during National Day 2025 celebrations.
On Tuesday, November 18, The Monacan Royal family witnessed a historic moment as the 15th in line of throne was elevated to the rank of to the rank of Commander in the Order of Cultural Merit.
The official Instagram account of the Monacan Royals shared a video of the National Day event – in which Stephanie was also featured among others who received the medals from Her Royal Highness, Princess of Hanover.
Alongside the Instagram reel was a caption that read, “As part of the National Day celebrations, H.S.H. Princess Stéphanie was elevated to the rank of Commander in the Order of Cultural Merit.
It continued, “The Princess received her medal from H.R.H. the Princess of Hanover, in the presence of H.S.H. Prince Albert II, and surrounded by her children, Mr. Louis Ducruet and Miss Camille Gottlieb.”
“This high distinction recognizes her long-standing commitment to the culture and artistic life of the Principality,” the caption concluded.
Princess of Hanover looked effortlessly elegant in a blue silhouette and black pointed heels.
While, Stéphanie was a vision in a dark monochrome pantsuit with her buzz cut doing all the talking.
The royal duo shared a warm hug before Hanover Princess presented the 59-year-old the medal.