Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle invite Princess Eugenie to US?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping up for Princess Eugenie amid Andrew's never-ending troubles

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no strangers to the media scrutiny and scandals, seemingly due to which they have developed a soft spot for Andrew's younger daughter.

As Andrew Mounbatten-Windsor loses the title of prince and his residence at Royal Lodge, his reputation has caused some discomfort for his daughters Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35.

A source has shared with Closer UK that Eugenie is possibly looking for a future outside London with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their two sons, August and Earnest.

The insider noted, "She's not on the chopping block yet, and she does by no means want to turn her back on London or the royals, but she also feels like she ought to start preparing. She can't put her eggs all in one basket."

As the princess navigates her options, it has been reported that Harry and Meghan have extended a helping hand towards Eugenie, urging her to join them in California.

"They want her to break out of the royal bubble and have invited her to come spend more time in America with them. Even if she just wants a break to come and relax, they've told her they would both love it," the tipster added.

"Harry has always had such a soft spot for Eugenie, she's like a little sister to him and he's very protective. And he too, has been feeling homesick, so it would do him a world of good to see his cousin."

The source added that while there is no confirmed date for a California visit, it could happen soon.

Besides close familial ties, Eugenie and Jack also played a significant part in keeping the first few months of Harry and Meghan's romance a secret when they attended a Halloween party together back in 2016.

The couple are also the only royals to have visited the Sussexes in their new home, in 2022, with Harry and Eugenie being spotted enjoying the Super Bowl together.

