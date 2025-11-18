Royal

Princess Kate makes powerful return with first speech after cancer diagnosis

The Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 after she underwent an abdominal surgery in January

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Princess Kate makes powerful return with first speech after cancer diagnosis
Princess Kate makes powerful return with first speech after cancer diagnosis 

Princess Kate delivered her first speech since her cancer diagnosis at the Future Workforce Summit in London.

Donning a chic grey trouser suit, Kate met major business leaders and English former professional football manager Sir Gareth Southgate at the key summit.

Opening the speech, the Princess of Wales expressed her gratitude and welcomed everyone for an "insightful" event.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to say thank you to Christian, who has led The Centre and built many of the relationships here today. Thank you, Christian, for holding the fort, particularly over the last couple of years," Kate noted.

Christian Guy was appointed Director for The Royal Foundation’s Centre for Early Childhood (the Centre) in 2023.

The mother-of-three continued, "My passion and the work of The Centre for Early Childhood stems from one essential truth: that the love we feel in our earliest years fundamentally shapes who we become and how we thrive as adults."

"Love is the first and most essential bond. But it is also the invisible thread, woven with time, attention and tenderness, through consistent, nurturing relationships, which creates the grounded and meaningful environments around a child."

Kate highlighted the importance of a safe and loving home for a child's growth, sharing, "Everyone of you interacts with your own environment: a home, a family, a business, a workforce, a community.

"Imagine a world where each of these environments were built on valuing time and tenderness just as much as productivity and success."

She urged the business leaders to take profitability and positive impact hand-in-hand, as they "should not be incompatible."

"At The Centre for Early Childhood, we believe that we must do all we can to create the conditions for love to flourish. That is how we invest in our future.

"Every child deserves respect and safety, and everyone who cares deserves recognition and appreciation."

Princess Kate concluded her powerful speech, noting, "You are here because you care, so thank you."

Tuesday's speech marked Kate's first public speech in two years.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Princess Kate channels full boss-mode at key early years summit

Princess Kate channels full boss-mode at key early years summit
Kate Middleton turns heads with major bosswoman energy at 2025 Future of Workforce Summit

Buckingham Palace highlights Duchess Sophie's Guatemala visit as lawsuit looms

Buckingham Palace highlights Duchess Sophie's Guatemala visit as lawsuit looms
The Duchess of Edinburgh marked a key visit to Central America to support the environment and human rights

Princess Stéphanie receives huge honour on National Day 2025

Princess Stéphanie receives huge honour on National Day 2025
H.S.H Princess Stéphanie elevated to new rank for 'long-standing commitment'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set for scathing interview with controversial host?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set for scathing interview with controversial host?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to sit down for another bombshell interview

Meghan Markle 'fuming' as Kate Middleton pulls Hollywood A-lister for big event

Meghan Markle 'fuming' as Kate Middleton pulls Hollywood A-lister for big event
The Duchess of Sussex reacts to Kate Middleton's Christmas Carole Concert guest announcement

Princess Beatrice slams Sarah Ferguson ‘sugar daddy’ hunt in scathing reaction

Princess Beatrice slams Sarah Ferguson ‘sugar daddy’ hunt in scathing reaction
Princess Beatrice gives shocking warning to Sarah Ferguson about Andrew, 'dad would be crushed'

Andrew's 'massage' email to Maxwell confirms Giuffre's sexual assault claim

Andrew's 'massage' email to Maxwell confirms Giuffre's sexual assault claim
Ghislaine Maxwell's bombshell email to Jeffrey Epstein hint at Andrew's intimate meeting with late Virginia Giuffre

Princess Anne’s smart move lets her sidestep King Charles’ blunder

Princess Anne’s smart move lets her sidestep King Charles’ blunder
The Princess Royal made a clever move during a two-day venture out to Singapore

Princess Mette-Marit's Son Marius Borg hit with legal setback ahead of trial

Princess Mette-Marit's Son Marius Borg hit with legal setback ahead of trial
Marius Borg faced first major legal setback while awaiting trial

Andrew endures fresh blow after being seen at Royal Lodge

Andrew endures fresh blow after being seen at Royal Lodge
Andrew was spotted at Windsor Castle for the first time since the title's removal on Monday

Princess Kate pleads Prince Harry to ditch Meghan Markle on ‘next UK trip’

Princess Kate pleads Prince Harry to ditch Meghan Markle on ‘next UK trip’
Kate Middleton tries to make place for 'Prince Harry and his children in the royal fold' without Meghan Markle

Palace reacts to claim Prince Harry informed about Canada trip in advance

Palace reacts to claim Prince Harry informed about Canada trip in advance
King Charles aides break silence on Prince Harry's claim Royal Family was 'informed' about his Canada trip