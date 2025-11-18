Meghan Markle 'fuming' as Kate Middleton pulls Hollywood A-lister for big event

Meghan Markle is reportedly upset as Kate Middleton pulled Hollyood A-lister for big Christmas event.
Just days after Kensington Palace announced this year's Christmas Carole Concert's theme and guests, which also includes the Titanic famed actress, Kate Winslet - an insider has revealed how The Duchess of Sussex feels about it.
The 50-year-old actress - who recently appointed ambassador of the King's Foundation, will deliver a reading.
According to RadarOnline, a Hollywood source has revealed that "Meghan is fuming because Kate has pulled off something she couldn't."
They continued, "Landing an A-lister like Kate Winslet sends a message – it looks polished, classy, effortless – and is everything she is struggling to be."
"Meghan struggled to secure big names for her recent Netflix series, so seeing Kate do it with ease has really stung" the insider added.
The Princess of Wales - who has been organizing the Together at Christmas concert since 2021 at Westminster Abbey love in all its forms as this year's theme.
Alongside Winslet, other A-lists guest including Hannah Waddingham, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and singer-songwriter Dan Smith are also scheduled to attend.
The insider further noted that, "Meghan wants to be seen as shaping cultural conversations, but when Kate steps forward with something like this – and brings in a respected figure like Winslet – it inevitably invites comparisons and sends Meghan mad with jealousy."