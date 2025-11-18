Royal

Princess Kate channels full boss-mode at key early years summit

Kate Middleton turns heads with major bosswoman energy at 2025 Future of Workforce Summit

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Princess Kate channels full boss-mode at key early years summit
Princess Kate channels full boss-mode at key early years summit

Princess Kate has stepped out to attend a landmark early years summit without husband Prince William.

As per The Sun, the Princess of Wales was spotted shaking Sir Gareth Southgate’s hand as the pair stepped out for the Future of Workforce Summit on Tuesday, November 18.

Kate’s at the summit to urge business leaders to invest in early childhood education, and will join the former England boss for a discussion on stage.

For the key event, William’s wife opted for a grey suit as she arrived at Salesforce Tower in London.

In the viral picture, Sir Southgate can be seen warmly greeting the future Queen as they shook hands and shared a few words.

Future of Workforce Summit 2025 stated, the summit “is a launch conference by KT Events for HR leaders, business executives, and decision-makers to come together and shape the future of human capital management.”

“The conference will explore how organizations can align their workforce strategies with business objectives, national priorities, and the expectations of an increasingly diverse and digital-first workforce. Through expert-led panels, case studies, and fireside chats, participants will acquire actionable insights,” the message noted.

This year’s Future of Workforce Summit is hosted by broadcaster Mishal Husain.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Buckingham Palace highlights Duchess Sophie's Guatemala visit as lawsuit looms

Buckingham Palace highlights Duchess Sophie's Guatemala visit as lawsuit looms
The Duchess of Edinburgh marked a key visit to Central America to support the environment and human rights

Princess Stéphanie receives huge honour on National Day 2025

Princess Stéphanie receives huge honour on National Day 2025
H.S.H Princess Stéphanie elevated to new rank for 'long-standing commitment'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set for scathing interview with controversial host?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set for scathing interview with controversial host?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to sit down for another bombshell interview

Meghan Markle 'fuming' as Kate Middleton pulls Hollywood A-lister for big event

Meghan Markle 'fuming' as Kate Middleton pulls Hollywood A-lister for big event
The Duchess of Sussex reacts to Kate Middleton's Christmas Carole Concert guest announcement

Princess Beatrice slams Sarah Ferguson ‘sugar daddy’ hunt in scathing reaction

Princess Beatrice slams Sarah Ferguson ‘sugar daddy’ hunt in scathing reaction
Princess Beatrice gives shocking warning to Sarah Ferguson about Andrew, 'dad would be crushed'

Andrew's 'massage' email to Maxwell confirms Giuffre's sexual assault claim

Andrew's 'massage' email to Maxwell confirms Giuffre's sexual assault claim
Ghislaine Maxwell's bombshell email to Jeffrey Epstein hint at Andrew's intimate meeting with late Virginia Giuffre

Princess Anne’s smart move lets her sidestep King Charles’ blunder

Princess Anne’s smart move lets her sidestep King Charles’ blunder
The Princess Royal made a clever move during a two-day venture out to Singapore

Princess Mette-Marit's Son Marius Borg hit with legal setback ahead of trial

Princess Mette-Marit's Son Marius Borg hit with legal setback ahead of trial
Marius Borg faced first major legal setback while awaiting trial

Andrew endures fresh blow after being seen at Royal Lodge

Andrew endures fresh blow after being seen at Royal Lodge
Andrew was spotted at Windsor Castle for the first time since the title's removal on Monday

Princess Kate pleads Prince Harry to ditch Meghan Markle on ‘next UK trip’

Princess Kate pleads Prince Harry to ditch Meghan Markle on ‘next UK trip’
Kate Middleton tries to make place for 'Prince Harry and his children in the royal fold' without Meghan Markle

Palace reacts to claim Prince Harry informed about Canada trip in advance

Palace reacts to claim Prince Harry informed about Canada trip in advance
King Charles aides break silence on Prince Harry's claim Royal Family was 'informed' about his Canada trip

King Felipe attends high-security event without Queen Letizia after China trip

King Felipe attends high-security event without Queen Letizia after China trip
King Felipe steps out for a key event after concluding China State visit with Queen Letizia last week