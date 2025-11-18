Princess Kate channels full boss-mode at key early years summit

Princess Kate has stepped out to attend a landmark early years summit without husband Prince William.
As per The Sun, the Princess of Wales was spotted shaking Sir Gareth Southgate’s hand as the pair stepped out for the Future of Workforce Summit on Tuesday, November 18.
Kate’s at the summit to urge business leaders to invest in early childhood education, and will join the former England boss for a discussion on stage.
For the key event, William’s wife opted for a grey suit as she arrived at Salesforce Tower in London.
In the viral picture, Sir Southgate can be seen warmly greeting the future Queen as they shook hands and shared a few words.
Future of Workforce Summit 2025 stated, the summit “is a launch conference by KT Events for HR leaders, business executives, and decision-makers to come together and shape the future of human capital management.”
“The conference will explore how organizations can align their workforce strategies with business objectives, national priorities, and the expectations of an increasingly diverse and digital-first workforce. Through expert-led panels, case studies, and fireside chats, participants will acquire actionable insights,” the message noted.
This year’s Future of Workforce Summit is hosted by broadcaster Mishal Husain.