Royal

King Charles once again caught between Andrew, Prince William

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was spotted riding a horse on the grounds of Windsor Castle for the first time in weeks

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
King Charles once again caught between Andrew, Prince William
King Charles once again caught between Andrew, Prince William

King Charles will have to fulfil his duties as an older brother after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor lost all of his titles and honours, a source claimed.

The former Duke of York was stripped of his titles due to his ongoing links with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

While he kept a low profile amid the new waves of scandals, Andrew was recently spotted riding horses for the first time in seven weeks on Monday.

The insider revealed, "I gather Andrew and Fergie are both feeling the strain. Their family and friends are worried about their mental health, and the King does feel he has a duty of care to his brother."

"He's been holed up at Royal Lodge for weeks," the tipster noted.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have just completed their move to Forest Lodge, which is quite near Andrew's current residence, and the clicks of the former duke riding around happily are speculated to not sit well with the couple.

Locals revealed that Andrew used to head out to the royal stables three to four times a week before having his titles removed.

A royal source noted, "It's really not a good look. The King won't be happy that his brother has been photographed riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle, which, after all, is funded by the taxpayer."

"That move to Sandringham can't come soon enough to get him away from Windsor."

Andrew was officially removed from his royal titles in early November, along with that the King also removed HRH by issuing a rare Letter's Patent, making his younger brother an ordinary member of the public.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Kensington Palace gives major update after Princess Kate’s summit outing

Kensington Palace gives major update after Princess Kate’s summit outing
Kate Middleton promotes her Early Childhood initiave at the 2025 Future Workforce Summit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle invite Princess Eugenie to US?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle invite Princess Eugenie to US?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping up for Princess Eugenie amid Andrew's never-ending troubles

Royal Family celebrate engagement news in heartwarming statement

Royal Family celebrate engagement news in heartwarming statement
Royal Family shares exicting details about the suprising engagement news

Kate Middleton pens emotional note after begging Prince Harry for UK ‘return’

Kate Middleton pens emotional note after begging Prince Harry for UK ‘return’
Princess Kate shares touching message after requesting Prince Harry to snub Meghan Markle on next UK trip

Princess Anne leans on Zara Tindall for help amid 'unpredictable' health

Princess Anne leans on Zara Tindall for help amid 'unpredictable' health
Zara Tindall set to support Princess Anne as she prepares for big Royal duty

Princess Kate makes powerful return with first speech after cancer diagnosis

Princess Kate makes powerful return with first speech after cancer diagnosis
The Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 after she underwent an abdominal surgery in January

Princess Kate channels full boss-mode at key early years summit

Princess Kate channels full boss-mode at key early years summit
Kate Middleton turns heads with major bosswoman energy at 2025 Future of Workforce Summit

Buckingham Palace highlights Duchess Sophie's Guatemala visit as lawsuit looms

Buckingham Palace highlights Duchess Sophie's Guatemala visit as lawsuit looms
The Duchess of Edinburgh marked a key visit to Central America to support the environment and human rights

Princess Stéphanie receives huge honour on National Day 2025

Princess Stéphanie receives huge honour on National Day 2025
H.S.H Princess Stéphanie elevated to new rank for 'long-standing commitment'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set for scathing interview with controversial host?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set for scathing interview with controversial host?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to sit down for another bombshell interview

Meghan Markle 'fuming' as Kate Middleton pulls Hollywood A-lister for big event

Meghan Markle 'fuming' as Kate Middleton pulls Hollywood A-lister for big event
The Duchess of Sussex reacts to Kate Middleton's Christmas Carole Concert guest announcement

Princess Beatrice slams Sarah Ferguson ‘sugar daddy’ hunt in scathing reaction

Princess Beatrice slams Sarah Ferguson ‘sugar daddy’ hunt in scathing reaction
Princess Beatrice gives shocking warning to Sarah Ferguson about Andrew, 'dad would be crushed'