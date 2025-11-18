King Charles once again caught between Andrew, Prince William

King Charles will have to fulfil his duties as an older brother after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor lost all of his titles and honours, a source claimed.
The former Duke of York was stripped of his titles due to his ongoing links with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
While he kept a low profile amid the new waves of scandals, Andrew was recently spotted riding horses for the first time in seven weeks on Monday.
The insider revealed, "I gather Andrew and Fergie are both feeling the strain. Their family and friends are worried about their mental health, and the King does feel he has a duty of care to his brother."
"He's been holed up at Royal Lodge for weeks," the tipster noted.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have just completed their move to Forest Lodge, which is quite near Andrew's current residence, and the clicks of the former duke riding around happily are speculated to not sit well with the couple.
Locals revealed that Andrew used to head out to the royal stables three to four times a week before having his titles removed.
A royal source noted, "It's really not a good look. The King won't be happy that his brother has been photographed riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle, which, after all, is funded by the taxpayer."
"That move to Sandringham can't come soon enough to get him away from Windsor."
Andrew was officially removed from his royal titles in early November, along with that the King also removed HRH by issuing a rare Letter's Patent, making his younger brother an ordinary member of the public.