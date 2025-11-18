Royal

Buckingham Palace highlights Duchess Sophie's Guatemala visit as lawsuit looms

The Duchess of Edinburgh marked a key visit to Central America to support the environment and human rights

  • By Hania Jamil
King Charles' office has shed light on the Duchess of Edinburgh's recent trip to Guatemala, as a shocking lawsuit looms over Sophie.

On Tuesday, November 18, the official Instagram of the royal family shared some snaps of Sophie from her Central America visit.

Alongside the clicks, the social media post was captioned, "Over the weekend, The Duchess of Edinburgh was in Guatemala, engaging with organisations supporting environmental protection and human rights."


Going more into the details about her trip, the Instagram post noted that Sophie visited a UNESCO World Heritage site, Tikal National Park, La Alianza Guaremala (ALA), and spent time with the organisation Street Kids Direct Project (SKD), which aims to help out young people living on the streets.

The heartfelt visit came days after it was reported that the Duchess of Edinburgh's protection officer, Christopher Harrison, is set to face a civil lawsuit by Helen Holland's family, a victim who died after crashing with the officer.

He was recently found not guilty at the Old Bailey, leaving the victim's family devastated, as they demand an apology.

