Kensington Palace gives major update after Princess Kate’s summit outing

Kate Middleton promotes her Early Childhood initiave at the 2025 Future Workforce Summit

  By Hafsa Noor
Kensington Palace has shared a delightful update after Princess Kate attended the 2025 Future Workforce Summit.

Shortly after her appearance at the “landmark event”, the Palace posted exclusive pictures of the Princess of Wales on Instagram.

The message alongside the photos read, “An inspiring day at The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood Future Workforce Summit. This landmark event brought together over 80 of the UK’s most influential business leaders to champion investment in the early years.”

It continued, “Highlighting how vital social and emotional skills formed in childhood are crucial for the workforce of today and tomorrow. Building on the momentum of the Business Taskforce launched in 2023, the summit inspires action to ensure every child has the best start in life, helping to shape a healthier, happier society through love and connection.”

For the key event, Kate went for an all business look with a dove gray pantsuit paired with a white ruffle blouse.

The Princess of Wales stacked her ​​Welsh gold wedding band, gemstone eternity band, her iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring that originally belonged to Princess Diana .

Moreover, she also gave a speech at the summit, marking her first monologue since announcing her cancer diagnosis.

