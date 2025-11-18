Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set for scathing interview with controversial host?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to sit down for another bombshell interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly considering their most explosive TV tell-all yet — and in a stunning twist.

As per Radaronine, a source shared that the Piers Morgan, who left Good Morning Britain after a row about the Duchess of Sussex in 2021, has now publicly suggested he would welcome a two-hour interview with them on his show Uncensored.

One industry source told the outlet, "It sounds absurd on the face of it, but people around Meghan and Harry insist they never rule anything out completely. They know a big interview still carries enormous weight."

The source added, "There's a sense that if they ever wanted to reset the narrative, doing something unexpected could be part of that calculation. And they know everything they said in it would make global headline – something Meghan is still very interested in."

According to another industry insider, producers have been circulating the proposal for a meeting with their long-standing detractor to secure a major ratings boost.

"People are floating the concept because it would be seismic," the insider said.

They added, "The question is whether Harry and Meghan would even entertain being in the same room as him – let alone across from him on camera."

Notably, Morgan’s views on Harry and Meghan haven’t softened since leaving Good Morning Britain.

He remarked that he met Meghan once and thought it comical that she called herself a fan after he followed Suits.

