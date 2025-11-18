Royal Family celebrate engagement news in heartwarming statement

Royal

  • By Hafsa Noor
Royal Family has announced the engagement news in a latest heartwarming statement.

Prince Johannes Oettingen-Wallerstein, who is an heir to one of Germany's most established aristocratic houses, has gotten engaged his girlfriend Luisa Textor.

The Prince got romantic in Kyoto, Japan, and dropped to one knee to propose to his girlfriend at a family wedding.

His father, Prince Carl Eugen, shared the delightful news on Instagram with a heartfelt message for the newly engaged couple.

The sweet message read, "And suddenly she says yes! Our son, @johannesow and @luisatxt got engaged in Kyoto. We are so incredibly happy for them both – for their courage, their shared 'yes' and for everything that lies ahead.”

Carl added, “All the very best to you both. May life fulfil your promises – and perhaps even a little more. Hugs!"

