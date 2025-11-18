Kate Middleton pens emotional note after begging Prince Harry for UK ‘return’

Royal

  • By Hafsa Noor
Kate Middleton has shared a touching message after reportedly begging Prince Harry to ditch Meghan Markle on upcoming “UK trip.”

On Tuesday, November 18, the Princess of Wales attended Future Workforce Summit for The Centre for Early Childhood.

Following her regal appearance, Kate posted a video clip on Instagram alongside a heartfelt note.

She noted, “From pledges to progress, at this year's Future Workforce Summit for The Centre for Early Childhood, delegates will hear from business leaders who will share the impact of their early childhood initiatives.”

The future Queen added, “Through The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce, organisations have already reached over half a million babies and young children with projects that make a real difference. Our early years shape the people we become, loving, nurturing relationships and environments create a world in which children can flourish and society can thrive.”

At the key event, Kate also delivered her first speech since cancer diagnosis.

Prince William’s wife shared, "My passion and the work of The Centre for Early Childhood stems from one essential truth; that the love we feel in our earliest years fundamentally shapes who we become and how we thrive as adults," she added in her speech.”

Princess Kate's appearance at the 2025 Future Workforce Summit follows Heat World report that she asked Harry to leave Meghan behind on their next UK visit.

