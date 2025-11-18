Royal

Princess Anne leans on Zara Tindall for help amid 'unpredictable' health

Zara Tindall set to support Princess Anne as she prepares for big Royal duty

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Princess Anne is ready to offload some burden of Royal duties on daughter Zara Tindall.

King Charles beloved sister - who is known for being the hardest working has reportedly asked her daughter for support ahead of a major event.

The Princess Royal is said to have asked Zara to help her with the preparation of a major service in London ahead of new year.

An inside source has exclusively revealed to New Idea that, "Anne’s been leaning on Zara to help prepare for the Festival of Nine Lessons carol service in London this year."

They continued, "and the understanding is she’s going to be shadowing her mum’s duties in case she has to step in."

The insider further claimed that "Anne’s health is at the point where it can be unpredictable, so it makes sense to have Zara on standby."

Revealing the reason why the 75-year-old wants Zara to get involved in this year's service, the source added, "Anne wants Zara to be able to continue some of the traditions important to her, like organising this annual carol service at the Tower of London in her role as President of The Mission to Seafarers."

Does Zara Tindall has any official Royal title?

Princess Anne opposed the idea of giving her daughter and son, Peter Phillips, their respective Royal titles.

Despite Anne's resistance, Queen Elizabeth II extended the courtesy to Zara and Peter, but The Princess Royal declined.

