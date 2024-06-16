Joe Alwyn denies visiting pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's song

Joe Alwyn has quashed the rumors about his connection to a pub mentioned in his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's song The Black Dog.
In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Alwyn addressed the rumor while discussing his downtime activities.
“It probably looks pretty similar to yours, or anyone’s — seeing friends, traveling, going to the pub, Can I make a more boring list?” he noted.
When asked about his favorite pub, The Kind of Kindness star denied ever visiting The Black Dog in Vauxhall, London, which Swift referenced in her latest album.
“I’ve never been to Vauxhall,” he claimed with a wide smile.
Swift's song The Black Dog has sparked speculation among fans, with some believing it's about her relationship with Alwyn. However, others think it may be linked to another ex, Matty Healy.
The lyrics of the song says, “I am someone who until recent events / You shared your secrets with / And your location, you forgot to turn it off. And so I watch as you walk / Into some bar called The Black Dog / And pierce new holes in my heart.”
"I just don't understand how you don't miss me / In The Black Dog, when someone plays The Starting Line.” she crooned.
Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift started dating in May 2017 and broke up after six years in April 2023.