Victoria Beckham drops bombshell after Netflix doc: ‘I've had therapy'

Victoria Beckham made a bombshell confession about seeking “therapy” after the release of her Netflix docuseries.
During a recent chat with The Sun newspaper, the fashion designer shared “positive” side of seeking therapy.
She said, "Yes, I've had therapy. I think it’s really healthy. It’s something that’s so acceptable and positive to talk about out now. I'm happy to say I’ve had it. And the way we’ve brought up our kids is all about communication. It’s good to talk.”
Victoria also shared that she and her husband, David Beckham, try to get entire family together every night for dinner and encourage conversation.
Post Spice added, "As a family we try to have dinner together every night - it’s phones down and: 'What has everyone done today?’ Just making sure that it’s a safe forum for everybody to be honest and talk and laugh.We’re so much more aware of mental health these days, which is just so healthy.”
The fashion icon continued, "Doing the [Netflix] show was like therapy. It was emotional at times. There are certain things your mind has the amazing ability to forget because there were triggering things along the way."
To note, Victoria's self-titled docuseries was released on October 10.