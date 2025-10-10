Home / Entertainment

Nicole Kidman makes first appearance after high-profile spilt with Keith Urban

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman parted ways in September this year after spending a decade together

Nicole Kidman finally made her first public appearance after her high-profile divorce from her now estranged husband, Keith Urban.

The Babygirl alum attended the Chanel Spring/Summer show in Paris on Monday, October 6, shortly after the reports of her divorce escalated.

During the event, Kidman opted for a stylish "revenge outfit" which includes a bib-front button-up shirt, which she effortlessly paired with wide-leg cashmere jeans, black pointed-toe heels, and a cherry red quilted purse. 

This sighting marked her first public outing since she filed for a split from her ex-partner, after 19-years of marriage.

Notably, throughout the star-studded occasion, the 58-year-old Australian-American actress did not appear stressed despite the breakup reports. 

This update comes after she recently opened up about her life in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, saying the "best part" of getting older is the "experiences that you've accumulated."  

"There’s something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through. You’re going to have to feel it," the Eyes Wide Shut actress noted. 

For those unversed, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban initially sparked divorce rumors after a report suggested that the two are heading towards a divorce after spending nearly a decade together.  

Reportedly, the actress also filed for divorce in September this year. 

However, the former couple has yet to confirm their split publicly.    

