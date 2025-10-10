Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s ‘Fate of Ophelia’ makes Billboard Radio Charts record

Taylor Swift makes historic record at Billboard Radio Charts with ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ single

  • By Hafsa Noor
  |


Taylor Swift has achieved another major milestone as her The Fate of Ophelia single makes record at Billboard’s radio charts.

On Friday, October 10, Billboard announced that the 14-time Grammy winner’s The Fate of Ophelia became the first track to debut in the top 10 of Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, at No. 8 on the list.

This new track dethroned her previous Billboard record of Shake it Off and Mariah Carey’s Dreamlover. These hit singles remained on No. 1 for 2 and 8 weeks.

Taylor holds the record for the most hits, 13 in total, in the chart’s 33-year history.

As per the media outlet, “Other songs from The Life of a Showgirl make airplay chart debuts. “Opalite” (No. 34); the title track, featuring Sabrina Carpenter (No. 38); and “Wi$h Li$t” (No. 39) all enter Pop Airplay. On Adult Pop Airplay, they start at Nos. 24, 32 and 33, respectively, along with “Elizabeth Taylor” (No. 39) and “Cancelled!” (No. 40).”

After her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl was released on October 3, the Cruel Summer single made many appearances on Tv shows and podcasts, including iHeartMedia’s Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, to promote it.

