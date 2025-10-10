Home / Entertainment

Gigi Hadid drops sweet birthday snaps for Bella after her mysterious illness

The renowned supermodel pays heartfelt tribute to her sister Bella Hadid on Instagram

  • By Fatima Hassan
Gigi Hadid has not forgotten her younger sister Bella Hadid on her 29th birthday, as she is mysteriously battling an undisclosed illness. 

On Thursday, October 9, the renowned supermodel turned 29 and received heartfelt birthday wishes from her family and friends, but her eldest sister was among the first ones to publicly celebrate her big day.

Gigi turned to her official Instagram Stories to pay a heartiest tribute to her sister with never-before-seen childhood snaps.

The fashionista-turned-businesswoman kicked off her post by releasing an adorable glimpse of their childhood, wearing little swimming costumes.

"IT’S @bellahadid DAY,"" the proud eldest sister penned over the sweet image. 

In another slide, Gigi shared a black-and-white photo featuring herself and Bella, posing for a picture while sporting black and white leather jackets.

"She’s our walkin’ heart," the mom-of-one gushed over Bella.

The 30-year-old Guest In Residence CEO concluded her post by simply wishing her sister, "Happy Birthday," and additionally scribbled, "I love you so much @bellahadid."

This heartwarming birthday tribute comes shortly after a report recently claimed that Bella Hadid has been visiting the controversial German clinic that uses radical treatments, including "rectal therapy" and extreme hyperthermia.

The model’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, has also previously shared on her Instagram account, showing the supermodel weeping in a clinic near Munich.

"You have fought through another month of treatment, and I know god is good, miracles do happen every day," Yolanda added.

As of now, Bella Hadid has not disclosed her illness and health battle.   

