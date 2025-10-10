Zayn Malik, Blackpink’s Jisoo drop steamy ‘Eyes Closed’ duet

Jisoo and Zayn Malik unite K-pop and UK pop fandoms by releasing music video for their new song Eyes Closed.
On Friday, October 10, the duo released mv of their surprise collaboration on YouTube and major streaming platforms, in which they blast off to Saturn for a space adventure.
Jisoo starts the track with, “Time is standing still and I don’t want to leave your lips / Tracing my body with your fingertips,” Zayn replies to her, “I know what you’re feeling and I know you want to say it / I do too, but we gotta be patient.”
The lyrics of the chorus read, “Say, oh, we should fall in love with our eyes closed / Better if we keep it where we don’t know / The beds we been in, the names and the faces of who we were with / And oh, ain’t nobody perfect but it’s all good / The past can’t hurt us if we don’t look / Let’s let it go.”
In the duet, Jisoo and Zayn sing about falling in love without worrying, set to a soothing mix of piano, guitar and electronic sounds.
The Korean singer’s new single drops while she's on tour with Blackpink, performing to sold-out crowds across multiple continents on the Deadline World Tour.