The Moody Blues bassist John lodge breathes his last at 82

John Lodge's death was confirmed by his family members in a statement over the weekend

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
John Lodge has tragically passed away at the age of 82! 

The popular rock band, The Moody Blues' member and bassist, left this world on Friday, October 10, surrounded by his loved ones.  

Lodge's family confirmed his death in a somber statement, saying, "peacefully slipped away surrounded by his loved ones and the sounds of The Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly."

"It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that John Lodge, our darling husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law and brother has been suddenly and unexpectedly taken from us," they lamented.

However, the reason for the deceased singer's death has not been revealed by the affected family members.

Lodge served as a bassist in the rock band for the past 50 years. He initially joined the Moody Blues in 1996, replacing outgoing bassist Clint Warwick.

In 1975, Lodge co-created the album Blue Jays: a collaborative project between himself and Moody Blues bandmate Justin Hayward, which reached number four on the UK charts.

He released his debut solo album, Natural Avenue, in 1977 and did not put out his second, 10,000 Light Years Ago, until 38 years later in 2015.

John Lodge was survived by his wife, Kirsten, and his children, Emily and Kristian.

His family's statement also mentioned his daughter-in-law, son-in-law, and his grandson, John-Henry.   

