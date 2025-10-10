Nicole Kidman reveals how she'll 'get through' Keith Urban divorce in strong statement

Nicole Kidman is staying strong while navigating her painful divorce journey.
To promote Japanese beauty brand Clé de Peau Beauté in her role as its global ambassador, the Babygirl actress gave an explosive interview to Harper’s Bazaar, sharing her words of wisdom.
Despite going through a difficult phase in her life, calling it quit on her 19 years of marriage to Keith Urban, the Big Little Lies starlet put on a strong front and issued a powerful statement, saying, “As I get older, I want to be able to share and impart the things I’ve learned.”
Reflecting on her tough experiences with life, Kidman continued, “I’ve seen a lot, I’ve experienced a lot, and I’ve survived a lot. I want to pass on some of that knowledge and that wisdom and whatever I’ve learned.”
The Nine Perfect Strangers actress then subtly revealed her how she plan to “get through” the painful split and divorce, stating, “So you go, ‘Oh, I’ve been here before. I actually know how to handle this now.’ Or, ‘Maybe I haven’t been in this place, but I’ve experienced something similar to this, and I do know that I will get through it.’”
Kidman added that she believes that no matter how painful, difficult, or devastating a situation may be, there is always a way to get through it.
“You’re going to have to feel it. You’re not going to be able to numb it. You are going to have to feel it, and it’s going to feel insurmountable at times. You’re going to feel like you’re broken, but if you move gently and slowly — and it can take an enormous amount of time — it does pass,” she explained further.
It is worth mentioning that while Nicole Kidman is the one who filed for divorce, reports from insiders suggest that it was Keith Urban who actually pulled the plug on their marriage and separated from the actress this summer.