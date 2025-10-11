Taylor Swift’s ‘Life Of A Showgirl’ becomes her 14th UK chart-topper album

Taylor Swift has achieved another career milestone with her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.
The 14-times Grammy winner 35, has released the 12th studio album just a week ago and it already sold 3.5 million copies, landing her 14 Number 1 albums, making it even to The Rolling Stones and surpassing Elvis 13 albums.
As per Daily Star, Taylor has now topped both this week's Official Albums Chart and Official Singles Chart, breaking another major record.
Now, the Lover singer is just one place behind The Beatles in terms of No1 albums. She has also sold more vinyl than any other artist this century.
Her latest track has also became the UK’s fastest-selling album on vinyl this century.
Fans reaction:
A fan celebrated Taylor’s new milestone on X, “She's in the league of elvis, michael, the beatles and here we have to see arigato grandushi, veneer cyrus and concubine stans getting brave on daily basis.”
Another wrote, “Wow! Taylor Swift just made UK chart history—14 is gone, and she’s rewriting the record books! Truly the Queen of Charts.”
“Taylor Swift is unstoppable, making history and breaking records left and right,” a third praised the singer.
It is pertinent to note that no other international artist has ever had more No 1 albums in the UK than Taylor Swift, except for The Beatles and Robbie Williams.