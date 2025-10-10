Billie Eilish almost ‘attacked’ by aggressive fan at Miami concert

Billie Eilish almost faced a major life-threatening situation during her sold-out Miami concert.
On Thursday, October 9, the Grammy winner was nearly “attacked” by an aggressive fan as she was pulled toward barricade mid-performance.
A fan forcefully pulled Billie’s arm when she was doing a barricade walk, yanking her into the barrie.
Someone filmed the incident and posted it on X, sparking widespread criticism and raising concerns about singer’s safety at concerts.
A fan wrote, “I’m actually sick. every time billie tries to do something special for us someone ruins it. she trusts fans enough to do the barricade walk and this ugly man fully pulled her ?? what the fuck is wrong with you.”
Another raised concert, “that video of billie getting pulled what the actual fuck yall are going to make artists never want to barricade walk again. She was ATTACKED! It should not be taken lightly.”
“The guy who grabbed billie at tonight’s show falling to the floor after being pushed by security is one of the funniest things ever like YES GET HIM PLS. actually what did that person think was going to happen,” a third noted.
As of now, Billie and her team has not released any statement to address the incident.
The pop icon is set to perform two more concerts in the Kaseya Center on October 11 and 12.