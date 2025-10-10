Home / Entertainment

Billie Eilish almost ‘attacked’ by aggressive fan at Miami concert

Billie Eilish faces life-threatening situation as violent fan pulled her towards barricade mid-performance

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


Billie Eilish almost faced a major life-threatening situation during her sold-out Miami concert.

On Thursday, October 9, the Grammy winner was nearly “attacked” by an aggressive fan as she was pulled toward barricade mid-performance.

A fan forcefully pulled Billie’s arm when she was doing a barricade walk, yanking her into the barrie.

Someone filmed the incident and posted it on X, sparking widespread criticism and raising concerns about singer’s safety at concerts.

A fan wrote, “I’m actually sick. every time billie tries to do something special for us someone ruins it. she trusts fans enough to do the barricade walk and this ugly man fully pulled her ?? what the fuck is wrong with you.”

Another raised concert, “that video of billie getting pulled what the actual fuck yall are going to make artists never want to barricade walk again. She was ATTACKED! It should not be taken lightly.”

“The guy who grabbed billie at tonight’s show falling to the floor after being pushed by security is one of the funniest things ever like YES GET HIM PLS. actually what did that person think was going to happen,” a third noted.

As of now, Billie and her team has not released any statement to address the incident.

The pop icon is set to perform two more concerts in the Kaseya Center on October 11 and 12.

You Might Like:

The Moody Blues bassist John lodge breathes his last at 82

The Moody Blues bassist John lodge breathes his last at 82
John Lodge's death was confirmed by his family members in a statement over the weekend

Zayn Malik, Blackpink’s Jisoo drop steamy ‘Eyes Closed’ duet

Zayn Malik, Blackpink’s Jisoo drop steamy ‘Eyes Closed’ duet
Blackpink star Jisoo and One Direction former member Zayn Malik's 'Eyes Closed’ collab takes over internet

Nicole Kidman makes first appearance after high-profile spilt with Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman makes first appearance after high-profile spilt with Keith Urban
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman parted ways in September this year after spending a decade together

Gigi Hadid drops sweet birthday snaps for Bella after her mysterious illness

Gigi Hadid drops sweet birthday snaps for Bella after her mysterious illness
The renowned supermodel pays heartfelt tribute to her sister Bella Hadid on Instagram

Victoria Beckham shares David Beckham's role in Spice Girls reunion

Victoria Beckham shares David Beckham's role in Spice Girls reunion
The Spice Girl alum reflected on her decision to join the 2008 reunion of her band in new doc

Nicole Kidman reveals how she'll 'get through' Keith Urban divorce in strong statement

Nicole Kidman reveals how she'll 'get through' Keith Urban divorce in strong statement
The ‘Big Little Lies’ actress reflects on her ‘painful and devastating’ experiences amid divorce from Keith Urban

Millie Bobby Brown rocks her Swiftie era with Taylor Swift’s new album

Millie Bobby Brown rocks her Swiftie era with Taylor Swift’s new album
The ‘Stranger Things’ actress shares glimpses from her ‘t swift october’ as she enjoys Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Disney greenlights 'Tangled' remake, Scarlett Johansson in talks for leading role

Disney greenlights 'Tangled' remake, Scarlett Johansson in talks for leading role
Disney paused the production in April due to the commercial failure of March’s 'Snow White'

Nicole Kidman gives bombshell interview after ‘painful’ Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman gives bombshell interview after ‘painful’ Keith Urban split
The ‘Babygirl’ actress breaks silence after filing for divorce from estranged husband Keith Urban following 19 years of marriage

Drake breaks silence after Kendrick Lamar 'Not Like Us' lawsuit dismissed

Drake breaks silence after Kendrick Lamar 'Not Like Us' lawsuit dismissed
Drake shares first post after judge dismissed lawsuit against UMG over Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us'

A$AP Rocky shares adorable message about baby girl Rocki Irish

A$AP Rocky shares adorable message about baby girl Rocki Irish
A$AP Rocky gave a nod to his newborn daughter, whom he shared with Rihanna

Victoria Beckham melts over David’s swoon-worthy tribute: ‘crying happy tears’

Victoria Beckham melts over David’s swoon-worthy tribute: ‘crying happy tears’
David Beckham pays a heart-touching tribute to wife Victoria Beckham in his latest post