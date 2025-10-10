Home / Entertainment

Angelina Jolie makes rare comments on 'difficult' divorce from ex Brad Pitt

The Salt actress and her former husband finalized their years long divorce matters in December last year

  By Fatima Hassan
Angelina Jolie – who kept her lips sealed over her high-profile divorce from ex-husband Brad Pitt – has finally shared her painful experience.

The Salt actress filed a declaration at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, October 6, against her former partner over their ongoing legal battle over their property in France, Château Miraval.

While attending the court proceedings, Jolie, who finalised her years-long divorce with Pitt in December last year, has detailed how tough the breakup process was.

“The events leading to my need to separate from my ex-husband were emotionally difficult for me and our children,” the Oscar-winner said.

She additionally remarked, “Upon filing for divorce, I left him control (and full residency) of our family homes in Los Angeles and at Miraval, without compensation, which I hoped would make him calmer in his dealings with me after a difficult and traumatic period.”

The 50-year-old American actress noted that she and her six kids, including Maddox, 24, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, both 17, did not want to consider life again at their previous residence, due to their painful connection.

Instead of Château Miraval, Jolie and her six kids were seeking a new house, saying, “Post-separation, I immediately began to look for a new house for me and our children, initially renting a home while looking for a more stable solution.”

For the unversed, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been battling over their estate property for the past several years, after the Fight Club actor sued his ex-wife for her stake in the lavish French property, as he previously claimed that she sold her share to the wine division of the Stoli Group without his permission.

As of now, Pitt’s legal team has not responded to Jolie’s new claims. 

